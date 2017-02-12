Jordan Spieth breezes to big win at Pebble Beach for 9th PGA Tour title
Spieth started with a six-shot lead and no one got closer than three all day. He putted for birdie on all but one hole and closed with a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory over former U.S. Amateur champion Kelly Kraft, who shot 67. The scenery was as spectacular as it gets on the Monterey Peninsula.
