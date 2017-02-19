Jimenez leads Couples, Sutherland in ...

Jimenez leads Couples, Sutherland in Chubb Classic

Read more: The Daily News-Record

Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied two of the last four holes Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Fred Couples and Kevin Sutherland into the final round of the Chubb Classic. Jimenez birdied the par-4 15th and par-5 17th in a bogey-free 5-under 67 that got him to 12-under 132 in the PGA Tour Champions event at The TwinEagles Club.

