Jimenez leads Couples, Sutherland in Chubb Classic

Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied two of the last four holes Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Fred Couples and Kevin Sutherland into the final round of the Chubb Classic. Jimenez birdied the par-4 15th and par-5 17th in a bogey-free 5-under 67 that got him to 12-under 132 in the PGA Tour Champions event at The TwinEagles Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.