Jason Day withdraws from World Golf Championship in Mexico

9 hrs ago

" Jason Day has withdrawn from the Mexico Championship because of an infection in both ears and the flu. The World Golf Championship, to be held in Mexico City this week for the first time and featuring the highest altitude for a PGA Tour event, was poised to have all the top 50 golfers in the world.

