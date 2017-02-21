Jaco Van Zyl hoping to end wait for European Tour win at Joburg Open
South Africa's Jaco Van Zyl feels he is finally ready to win on the European Tour ahead of this week's Joburg Open. Van Zyl has won 14 times on the Sunshine Tour but has suffered a number of frustrating near misses on the European Tour, most recently three-putting the first play-off hole in the Qatar Masters three weeks ago.
