Grab your clubs for the Lowcountry Golf Hall of Famea s annual tourney
Roster spots remain available for the Lowcountry Golf Hall of Fame's annual fundraising tournament Monday at Callawassie Golf Club, with proceeds going to expenses at the hall's new home in The Shops at Sea Pines. Entry fees are $150 per person or $600 for a foursome, which includes greens fees, cart rental and pre- and post-round hospitality.
