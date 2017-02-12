GolfSixes: The latest innovative form...

GolfSixes: The latest innovative format on the European Tour

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

GolfSixes: The latest innovative format on the European Tour The new six-hole team event's goal is to broaden the appeal of the sport. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kz43SQ VIRGINIA WATER, England - The European Tour has added a new six-hole team event to the schedule as part of its aggressive move to introduce innovative formats and broaden the appeal of the sport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Sat CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan 25 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan 20 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan '17 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec '16 Jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC