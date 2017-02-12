GolfSixes: The latest innovative format on the European Tour
GolfSixes: The latest innovative format on the European Tour The new six-hole team event's goal is to broaden the appeal of the sport. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kz43SQ VIRGINIA WATER, England - The European Tour has added a new six-hole team event to the schedule as part of its aggressive move to introduce innovative formats and broaden the appeal of the sport.
