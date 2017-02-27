Golf's first all-female broadcast team -- and first Facebook Live...
Without a TV contract, the Symetra Tour hopes it has found a creative way to similarly promote its product. Billed as "The Road to the LPGA," it will make a groundbreaking detour through Facebook Live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Sun
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan '17
|stellapope
|4
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC