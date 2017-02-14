Golfer Simon Dyson targets progress in Johannesburg
MALTON and Norton golfer Simon Dyson will aim to build on his recent performance at the Omega Desert Classic when returning to competitive action at the Joburg Open next week, writes Ian Appleyard. According to his father John, he is now in his best shape for 12 months after recovering from major wrist surgery.
