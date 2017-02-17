Golfer John Daly says this club toss was more of an accident

John Daly plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in 2016. US golfer John Daly has thrown golf clubs during fits of frustration over the course of his wild career, but his putter going into a lake at a PGA Tour Champions event wasn't one of them, he claims.

