Golfer Cabrera Bello confirms participation at Indian Open
New Delhi, Feb 15 - Spanish golfer Rafa Cabrera Bello on Wednesday confirmed his participation for the upcoming edition of the Hero Indian Open, starting from March 9 at the Gary Player course at the DLF Golf and Country Club. The 32-year-old has established himself as one of the most consistent golfers on multiple Tours, including the European and PGA Tours.
