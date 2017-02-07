Golf - World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach

Women's world number one Lydia Ko confirmed Gary Gilchrist as her new coach on Wednesday and said the South African had already "ripped apart" her swing ahead of her season debut in Australia next week. Aug 27, 2016; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Lydia Ko of New Zealand drives off the fourth tee box during the third round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open at Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club.

