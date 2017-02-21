Golf- Trip home ignites Immelman's hopes

Golf- Trip home ignites Immelman's hopes

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman is hoping a trip home to South Africa will help reignite a career that has slumped dramatically over recent years. South Africa's Trevor Immelman tees off on the seventh hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 11, 2014.

