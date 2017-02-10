Golf Tiger Woods pulls out of next 2 tournaments
Tiger Woods pulled out of his next two tournaments because of ongoing back problems, a somber outlook for a 14-time major champion whose comeback barely lasted three tournaments before another setback. Woods said Friday on his website that he was still coping with back spasms that he attributed to his withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic last week.
