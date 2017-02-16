Golf: The stars are out at Riviera
Gone are the days when some of golf's best players felt the PGA Tour season didn't really begin until it reached Florida. And it wasn't that much different across the West Coast Swing, which started in Kapalua and ends this week at Riviera at the Genesis Open with a field that features eight of the top 10 in the world.
