Golf: Tabuena sees himself as favorite
Miguel Tabuena declared yesterday that being one of the longest hitters in the field would give him an advantage when the TCC Invitational gets underway today at The Country Club in Laguna. The course was closed for two years to undergo renovation and one the biggest changes was its length, it is now 7,760 yards, probably the longest in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|18 hr
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC