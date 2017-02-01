Golf: Suppa has stellar start at Amer...

Golf: Suppa has stellar start at Amer Ari; Texas Tech takes team lead

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

University of Southern California freshman Kyle Suppa picked a good day for his best round at the Waikoloa Kings' Course. The Punahou grad and Honolulu native fired an 8-under par 64 for a share of the individual lead after the first round of the Amer Ari college golf tournament on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Wed AdmitsPhartzz 2
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Jan 27 Old Phart 5
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan 25 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan 20 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan 11 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec '16 Jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,519,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC