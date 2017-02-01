Golf: Suppa has stellar start at Amer Ari; Texas Tech takes team lead
University of Southern California freshman Kyle Suppa picked a good day for his best round at the Waikoloa Kings' Course. The Punahou grad and Honolulu native fired an 8-under par 64 for a share of the individual lead after the first round of the Amer Ari college golf tournament on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Wed
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC