Golf: Que grabs share of TCC lead
If the first round was a nightmare for many players, the second round yesterday of the TCC Invitational was a disaster - nearly for everyone. Not one of the 30 players who are reputed to be the country's best and considered the Philippine Golf Tour's elite managed to break par as The Country Club course continues to cement its new reputation as the most difficult golf layout in the land.
