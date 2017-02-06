Golf needs some star power to come to...

Golf needs some star power to come to the surface at AT&T

Read more: Contra Costa Times

A half-dozen of the PGA Tour's most familiar faces will be competing in this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and boy, golf really could use one of those faces to come up a winner right about now. The sport is going through a bit of an identity crisis in the 2016-17 season with most of the best golf being played by names who aren't ringing many bells among casual golf fans.

