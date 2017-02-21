GOLF: Mixed bag for Wiltshire golfers...

GOLF: Mixed bag for Wiltshire golfers in South Africa

13 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

IT WAS a tricky start on the opening day for Wiltshire's golfers at the Joburg Open as the weather brought a premature end to the day's play. Derry Hill's Jordan Smith, Laurie Canter and Steve Surry, from the Cumberwell Park club near Bradford on Avon, and two-time Ryder Cup star David Howell were all in action in South Africa with varying levels of success.

