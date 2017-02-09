Golf is under way at AT&T Pebble Beac...

Golf is under way at AT&T Pebble Beach, but for how long?

9 hrs ago

Starting an hour early in the hopes of beating a storm that is expected to hit the Monterey Peninsula by late morning and get progressively worse as the day progresses, tournament organizers will be watching the radar closely in hopes of getting as much golf played as possible. Skies were cloudy but there was no rain when players began teeing off at 7 a.m. as opposed to the originally scheduled times an hour later.

