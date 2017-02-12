Golf: Dimi Papadatos steadies in brutal conditions to win men's Vic Open

A day after enduring the embarrassment of cold-topping a drive off the first tee at 13th Beach, Australian golfer Dimi Papadatos has conquered brutal conditions to claim a two-stroke triumph at the Oates Vic Open. The 25-year was rock-solid in cold and windy conditions on Sunday, mixing two birdies with a solitary bogey in a one-under 71. Papadatos's four-round total of 16-under 272 left him two shots clear of fellow Australians Adam Bland and Jake McLeod.

