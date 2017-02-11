Golf Capsules
Spieth took only 10 putts on the back nine, closed with a pitch that checked up inches from the cup for another birdie and shot a 7-under 65 to open up a six-shot lead going in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Starting out the round in the weather-delayed event tied with Jason Day and Derek Fathauer, Spieth never gave anyone a chance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Sat
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan '17
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC