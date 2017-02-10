Golf: Brilliant Zanotti eagles last f...

Golf: Brilliant Zanotti eagles last for Malaysia triumph

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Fabrizio Zanotti completed a brilliant final round with a birdie-eagle finish to claim a one-shot victory at the Maybank Championship on Sunday as the Paraguayan stormed to his second European Tour title. The 33-year-old trailed overnight leader Danny Willett by six shots at the start of the day, aware that only a faultless 18 holes were required to capture a first win since he triumphed in a playoff at the 2014 BMW International Open.

