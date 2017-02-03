Garcia, in darkness, on top after 3rd...

Garcia, in darkness, on top after 3rd round of Dubai Classic

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Sergio Garcia made a birdie putt from six feet in darkness on Saturday to take a three-shot lead into the final day of the Dubai Desert Classic. Garcia finished with a pair of birdies for a 4-under-par 68, which took his three-day total to 16 under.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Jan 27 Old Phart 5
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan 25 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan 20 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan 11 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec '16 Jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,568,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC