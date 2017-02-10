Freerunner who killed pedestrian allowed to finish degree

'What the f**k does she need to do to win?' Five-win Adele breaks her best album Grammy in half to share with pregnant Beyonce after moving the Lemonade singer to tears in acceptance speech 188,000 flee flood: Residents near America's tallest dam are told to leave as water continues to burst through eroded spillway prompting fears of a collapse No diet. No exercise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.