FGCU tops Stetson 80-70 to clinch top...

FGCU tops Stetson 80-70 to clinch top seed in Atlantic Sun

13 hrs ago

Zach Johnson had 24 points and Florida Gulf Coast made all 10 free throws in the final minute for an 80-70 win over Stetson on Thursday night. Brandon Goodwin added 18 point and eight assists, and Rayjon Tucker scored 12 for the Eagles .

Chicago, IL

