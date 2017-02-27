FGCU beats Stetson 87-57 in Atlantic ...

FGCU beats Stetson 87-57 in Atlantic Sun quarters

Zach Johnson hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Marc-Eddy Norelia had 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and Florida Gulf Coast beat Stetson 87-57 on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Tournament. It was the second most points scored in the conference tournament's history and the second largest margin of victory.

