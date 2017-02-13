Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 Genesis Open

Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 Genesis Open

12 hrs ago

Woods won't play in this week's Genesis Open, but even if he had, he wouldn't have been a reliable asset for fantasy golfers. Gamers will have plenty of top-tier options to choose from at Riviera Country Club, including Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.

