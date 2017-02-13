Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 Genesis Open
Woods won't play in this week's Genesis Open, but even if he had, he wouldn't have been a reliable asset for fantasy golfers. Gamers will have plenty of top-tier options to choose from at Riviera Country Club, including Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan '17
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC