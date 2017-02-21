Darren Fichardt wins weather-affected...

Darren Fichardt wins weather-affected Joburg Open

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Darren Fichardt won the weather-affected Joburg Open with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a 1-shot victory over Stuart Manley and Paul Waring in a tournament reduced to three rounds because of rain and a waterlogged course. South African Fichardt birdied his last hole, straight after dropping a shot on No.

