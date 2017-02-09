Danish golfer, minus a caddie, leads Vic Open after 2 rounds
Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark, playing without a caddie, shot a 6-under 67 Friday to take a two-stroke lead after 36 holes of the Ladies European Tour's season-opening Vic Open. Larsen, pulling her own bag on a cart, had a 12-under total of 134 at the Thirteenth Beach Golf Links, which is using both its Beach and Creek courses through the first two rounds of the tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC