Danish golfer, minus a caddie, leads Vic Open after 2 rounds

Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark, playing without a caddie, shot a 6-under 67 Friday to take a two-stroke lead after 36 holes of the Ladies European Tour's season-opening Vic Open. Larsen, pulling her own bag on a cart, had a 12-under total of 134 at the Thirteenth Beach Golf Links, which is using both its Beach and Creek courses through the first two rounds of the tournament.

