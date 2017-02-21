Community Link Foundation announce ne...

Community Link Foundation announce next charity golf day

Read more: Southport Visiter

The event, which is being held at Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club for the third year, is being generously sponsored by the Cintra Corporation, and CLF would like to hear from teams and individuals who would like to get involved. The golf day at the Championship links course is open to men and women - and people can enter in teams of four, or individually and be placed in a team.

