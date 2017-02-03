BBTV Channel 7 and Honda Automobile (Thailand) confirm "Honda Lpga Thailand 2017"
The tournament has a total prize money pot of US$ 1.6 million with special prizes including a new Honda Civic TURBO RS worth 1,199,000 Baht for those who shoot a hole-in-one on the 16th hole. The field is comprised of the top 57 players from the LPGA Tour and 10 players invited by sponsors, including Thai golf star, Ariya Jutanugarn who will strive for victory in her home country.
