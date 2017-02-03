Baylis takes winter league at Worcest...

Baylis takes winter league at Worcester golf course

12 hrs ago Read more: Worcester News

He scored 191 points at the Worcester course over seven rounds to finish well ahead of final-stage winner Norman Vernalls on 183 and Steve Williams on 182. He returned 40 points to take the seventh round by two after starting with a birdie and then dropping in seven pars in total.

