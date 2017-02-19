Australia's Brett Rumford wins inaugu...

Australia's Brett Rumford wins inaugural World Super 6 title

Read more: Golfweek

Brett Rumford beat Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand, 2 and 1, in the final round of match play Sunday to claim the first ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth tournament title near where he grew up in West Australia. Rumford led by five strokes at 17-under 199 after 54 holes of stroke play in the experimental golf tournament at Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Western Australia, which is being sanctioned by the European, Asian and Australasian tours.

