Australian golfer Steven Bowditch arrested in Scottsdale for 'super extreme' drink driving
The 33-year-old was bonded out of Scottsdale City Jail in Arizona on Friday after being held in-custody on an Extreme DUI charge which means a blood alcohol reading in excess of 0.20, police say. They confirmed that because the charge is a misdemeanour, Bowditch was able to see a judge and be released on bail to make his second-round tee time at the US PGA Tour's Phoenix Open.
