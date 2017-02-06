AT&T says its data use at Phoenix Open equaled 26M selfies
AT&T says its data use at Phoenix Open equaled 26M selfies When more than 600,000 people attend a golf tournament, there's bound to be some cellphone use. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kGS6hf Hideki Matsuyama defeats Webb Simpson on the four hole of sudden death during round four at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 5, 2017 at Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC