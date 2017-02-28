Arnold Palmer's classic golf shoes from 1958 sold at auction
Arnold Palmer's classic golf shoes from 1958 sold at auction The black and white wingtips were Footjoys that Arnold Palmer wore in the 1958 Masters. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m45b4K A pair of golf shoes worn by Arnold Palmer when he won the 1958 Masters were sold at auction for $66,000.
