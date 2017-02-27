Arnold Palmer memorabilia hits the road in March
A treasure trove of memorabilia accumulated by Arnold Palmer during his Hall of Fame career is leaving his Pennsylvania hometown of Latrobe and hitting the road. Alistair Johnson of Arnold Palmer Enterprises told the Latrobe Bulletin the collection will be on display at the Bay Hill Invitational in Orlando, Florida, when the PGA Tour makes its annual stop at the Palmer-owned course March 16-19.
