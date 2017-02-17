American Salas takes 54-hole lead at Women's Australian Open; Leblanc three back

American Lizette Salas shot a 2-under 71 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Women's Australian Open while Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc was just three shots off the pace. Salas, who had a 10-under total of 209, was 1 over after the front nine at Royal Adelaide, but rescued her round with back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes and another on the par-5 17th.

