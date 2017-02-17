Accused a frontmana in Venezuelan drug ring also tees it up at Trumpa s Doral golf resort

Samark Lopez Bello, a petroleum distribution executive in Venezuela, has been accused by the U.S. government of acting as a 'frontman' for a major narcotics smuggling ring the U.S. says is run by the country's vice president. He is also a member of one of President Donald Trump's luxury golf course resorts in South Florida, according to several members and a membership list.

