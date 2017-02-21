A debut at Bay Hill leads to much mor...

A debut at Bay Hill leads to much more for McDowell

Graeme McDowell had a week to remember when he played Bay Hill for the first time in 2005. He tied for second, picked up enough world ranking points to qualify for his first Masters and finally had a chance to meet Arnold Palmer.

