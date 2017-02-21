6-year-old with one arm takes on PGA ...

6-year-old with one arm takes on PGA Tour pros before Honda Classic

Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2m5vrfM Tommy Morrissey, 6, took on the best players in the world from 60 yards short of the 18th green at PGA National Resort & Spa on Feb. 21. He took on many professionals in this week's Honda Classic in a closest-to-the-pin contest on the 18th hole of the Champion Course. Later in the day he was part of a junior clinic on the range.

