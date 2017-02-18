19-year-old Sahith Theegala 'having a blast' in PGA Tour debut

PACIFIC PALISADES, California-Sahith Theegala made the Genesis Open cut with impressive ease given that he's making his PGA Tour debut. Armed with two more rounds at Riviera Country Club after a 67-73 start, the real fun begins for the 19-year-old Pepperdine sophomore who has his eye on the U.S. Amateur here six months from now.

