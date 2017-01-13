Woody Austin shoots 59, scores 43 poi...

Woody Austin shoots 59, scores 43 points in Diamond Resorts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

ORLANDO, Fla. - Woody Austin shot a 12-under 59 on Friday in the Diamond Resorts Invitational, scoring 43 points in the modified Stableford event for PGA Tour Champions, LPGA Tour and celebrity players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Wed stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec 29 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec 21 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec 17 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec '16 Mike Klais 1
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov '16 ronaldrayners 49
News Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,696 • Total comments across all topics: 277,903,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC