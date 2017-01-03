Why world No 2 golfer Rory McIlroy 'resents' the Olympics
Rory McIlroy has revealed how he resents the Olympics because of the way he was left feeling when he pulled out of representing Ireland in Rio. The world No 2 was one of a host of the sport's biggest names not to compete at the first Olympic golf event since 1904, with Great Britain's Justin Rose winning the gold medal.
