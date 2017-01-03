Wayne's death golf's tragic loss

A NATURAL: Wayne Westner's glittering career included two South African Open triumphs and victory in the World Cup of Golf in 1996 alongside compatriot Ernie Els. His relentless pursuit of meaning and purpose and perfection in life led him to study Zen Buddhism and quasi-religious movements such as Scientology, the science of the mind, the inner game and new-age ideologies before aligning himself with the born-again Christian movement.

