Wang Jeunghun won his third European Tour title in a play-off in Qatar

Korea's Wang Jeunghun is on course for a Masters debut after claiming a third European Tour title in just his 29th event by beating Jaco van Zyl and Joakim Lagergren in a play-off for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Wang birdied the first extra hole at Doha Golf Club after Van Zyl three-putted for par from long range and Lagergren was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

