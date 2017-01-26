Wang Jeunghun won his third European Tour title in a play-off in Qatar

Wang Jeunghun won his third European ...

Korea's Wang Jeunghun is on course for a Masters debut after claiming a third European Tour title in just his 29th event by beating Jaco van Zyl and Joakim Lagergren in a play-off for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Wang birdied the first extra hole at Doha Golf Club after Van Zyl three-putted for par from long range and Lagergren was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

