Venus talks down possible Serena final showdown
Venus Williams was not prepared to even countenance the suggestion she could potentially meet younger sister Serena in the Australian Open final after she advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Mona Barthel on Sunday. Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 22/1/17 Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her Women's singles fourth round match against Germany's Mona Barthel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Fri
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC