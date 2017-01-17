Venus talks down possible Serena final showdown

Venus Williams was not prepared to even countenance the suggestion she could potentially meet younger sister Serena in the Australian Open final after she advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Mona Barthel on Sunday. Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 22/1/17 Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her Women's singles fourth round match against Germany's Mona Barthel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.