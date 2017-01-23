Vandeweghe blasts into first grand slam semi-final

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 24/1/17 Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. celebrates winning her Women's singles quarter-final match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza. Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 24/1/17 Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. hits a shot during her Women's singles quarter-final match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.