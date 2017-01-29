Valley pros agree: Arizona golf rocks

Valley pros agree: Arizona golf rocks

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Valley pros agree: Arizona golf rocks The Valley golf scene is "perfect" for Tour pros. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jKEBcE Mayfair went on to have a great collegiate career at Arizona State University and now, at the age of 50 and a member of the PGA Champions Tour, he's glad he never moved from what he calls the "golf capital of the world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Jan 27 Old Phart 5
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan 25 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan 20 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan 11 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec '16 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec '16 ThomasA 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,483 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC